With World Cup attention and momentum, the Red Stars return to SeatGeek Stadium

CHICAGO – The goal of any group of players that represent their country on the world stage is to have an influence on those back at home.

It’s safe to say that the United States women’s national soccer team has done that over the last month.

Their strong play, enthusiasm, and willingness to speak out on critical equality issues made their run to a World Cup title this summer one to remember. It’s brought even more attention to a team whose success and personality made them a favorite among the die-hard along with casual fans of the sport.

Now they hope is that the attention generated can continue with the players as they return to their respective National Women’s Soccer League clubs over the next week. That includes the Chicago Red Stars, who welcome back Morgan Brian, Tierna Davidson Julie Ertz, and Alyssa Naeher for their first contest at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday night against the North Carolina Courage.

So far, the contest has generated plenty of interest from the fans. In fact, its record-breaking.

This week the team announced that their ticket sales for Saturday are high enough to make it the highest attended women’s pro soccer match in Chicago. The exact figure has yet to be released, but field seats for the contest are sold out.

“We saw how the last World Cup drew so much attention to the NWSL and hopefully that carries over to this World Cup,” said midfielder Danielle Colaprico shortly after the World Cup ended at a Red Stars practice in Bridgeview. “The fans are excited; there are so many viewers of the World Cup, more than the men in their World Cup.

“It was crazy to see that and hopefully it carries over into the NWSL.”

It will be the second game for the Red Stars after the conclusion of the World Cup, with the team defeating the Houston Dash 1-0 on the road. Saturday’s match will be one of six remaining on the home schedule for the club.

All four of the World Cup players will be back on the roster for the game, and those who continued to play for the clubs as the tournament was going on can’t wait to have them back.

“I think we’ve definitely lacked a bunch of the personality that the US women’s national team bring. They kinda have a different mentality, which you saw in the World Cup,” said defender Arin Wright before the team’s game with Houston last week. “That fire, that fight, that drive. I think when they come they instill that into us and it makes us want to be better.”

Their return will certainly bring a buzz to SeatGeek Stadium for one of the Red Stars most anticipated home games, where a historic crowd will see their World Cup heroes take the pitch back in America.