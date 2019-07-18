× Police swarm Loop office building after active shooter drill goes awry

CHICAGO — Chicago police rapidly responded to an active shooter call at a building in the Loop, but it turned out to be a drill, and police said they weren’t given the proper heads up.

The scare unfolded on the seventh floor of a building at Randolph and Franklin Thursday afternoon. Officers found workers hiding, with some locked or barricaded in conference rooms and bathrooms.

Police said building management was aware of the drill, but didn’t make that information clear to those inside.

Authorities also blame them for not following procedure.