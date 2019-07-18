Near 100-degree highs & oppressive humidities— highest in Lower 48—set stage for Friday & Saturday’s “Excessive Heat Warnings”; storms stay north in Wisconsin/Michigan Friday but sag south toward Chicago late Sat—heat breaks Sunday
-
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
-
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday through Saturday
-
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
-
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Chicago/Cook County Thursday afternoon through Friday into Saturday afternoon
-
-
Naperville Ribfest temporarily closed due to weather; will reopen at 3:30 p.m.
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Noon Thursday until late Saturday for the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Chicagoans among millions threatened by potentially deadly heat wave
-
Europe sizzles in scorching temperatures as heat wave spreads across continent
-
Dangerous heat: Hottest weather in 7 years on the way
-
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Stretch of dangerous heat begins
-
Heat returns in full force