Near 100-degree highs & oppressive humidities— highest in Lower 48—set stage for Friday & Saturday’s “Excessive Heat Warnings”; storms stay north in Wisconsin/Michigan Friday but sag south toward Chicago late Sat—heat breaks Sunday

Posted 11:32 PM, July 18, 2019, by
