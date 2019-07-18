Man stole nearly $28,000 from Domino’s Pizza where he worked: police

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Police arrested a man for stealing nearly $28,000 from the Domino’s Pizza in Beach Park where he was an employee.

According to police, Radley M. Kuersten, 20, was tasked with taking daily deposits from the Domino’s to the bank. Police said they discovered Kuersten was keeping that money instead of taking it to the bank, and that he did this for over a month.

Detectives said they recovered about $20,000 of stolen cash from Kuersten’s home.

Police charged the man with theft.

He is being held in the Lake County Jail and was expected in court Thursday morning.

