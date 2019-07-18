Lunchbreak: Bucatini all’Amatriciana
Chad Newman, Chef de Cuisine Tuscan Hen Market
Tuscan Hen Market
4019 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 666-5555
-Now open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday
-Patio
-BYOB No corkage fee
-Reservations accepted for parties of 8 or more
Recipe:
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
4 oz. (1/2 cup) thinly sliced pancetta
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
¾ cup minced onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 28-oz. can peeled tomatoes with juices, crushed by hand
Kosher salt
12 oz. dried bucatini or spaghetti
1/4 cup finely grated Pecorino (about 1 oz.)
Directions:
Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta and sauté until crisp and golden, about 4 minutes. Add pepper flakes and black pepper; stir for 10 seconds. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season with salt; add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until 2 minutes before al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta cooking water. Add drained pasta to sauce in skillet and toss vigorously with tongs to coat. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and cook until sauce coats pasta and pasta is al dente, about 2 minutes. (Add a little pasta water if sauce is too dry.) Stir in cheese and transfer pasta to warmed bowls.