Lunchbreak: Bucatini all’Amatriciana

Posted 12:45 PM, July 18, 2019, by

Chad Newman, Chef de Cuisine Tuscan Hen Market

Tuscan Hen Market

4019 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

(773) 666-5555

-Now open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday

-Patio

-BYOB No corkage fee

-Reservations accepted for parties of 8 or more

Recipe:

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

4 oz. (1/2 cup) thinly sliced pancetta

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 28-oz. can peeled tomatoes with juices, crushed by hand

Kosher salt

12 oz. dried bucatini or spaghetti

1/4 cup finely grated Pecorino (about 1 oz.)

Directions:

Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta and sauté until crisp and golden, about 4 minutes. Add pepper flakes and black pepper; stir for 10 seconds. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season with salt; add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until 2 minutes before al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta cooking water. Add drained pasta to sauce in skillet and toss vigorously with tongs to coat. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and cook until sauce coats pasta and pasta is al dente, about 2 minutes. (Add a little pasta water if sauce is too dry.) Stir in cheese and transfer pasta to warmed bowls.

