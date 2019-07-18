Dangerous heat through Saturday evening

The heat index will likely be above 110 Friday and Saturday afternoon. Outdoor activity should be kept to a minimum as an excessive heat warning continues until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms if possible, stay out of the sun and check on neighbors and relatives.

The potential exists for the mercury to reach triple digits today and tomorrow. The last time the temperature reached 100 degrees at O’Hare Airport was July 6, 2012 which concluded three consecutive 100 degree days. Dew points, likely reaching the mid 70’s, will make humidity oppressive. Sunday will start somewhat humid but will feel much more comfortable with temperatures near 80 Sunday afternoon, roughly 20 degrees cooler than the peak Friday and Saturday afternoon temperatures.