CPD warns of armed carjackings on West and South Sides

CHICAGO- A rash of carjackings in two neighborhoods has prompted police to issue a pair of community alerts.

Police say there were three armed carjackings on the West side – all of them in the early morning of July 13.

They happened in the 3000 block of W. Walnut St., the 2000 block of W Jackson Blvd. and the 800 block of S. Bell Ave.

In each case, one or more men approached drivers in or near their vehicles, pointed a handgun at the victims and then drove off in their cars.

Police have descriptions of at least two suspects in those crimes.

In the South Shore neighborhood, police are looking for suspects in two other carjackings.

One happened July 13 in the 1300 block of E. 71st St.

The other carjacking was on July 16 in the 1400 block of E. 71st.

As in the West Side attacks, police say one or two men walked up to drivers, pulled out guns and took the victims’ cars.

Police advise everyone to be aware of their surroundings while parked or getting into their cars.