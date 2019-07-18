× Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn’t mess around with his Cubs & White Sox first pitches

CHICAGO – He’s a coach that’s not afraid to let his enthusiasm for his work shine through, whether through his offensive schemes, sideline reactions, and celebrations.

That’s what has made Matt Nagy so popular among his players and his fans. Well, that and the fact that he helped the Bears to their first NFC North title since 2010 in his first season with the franchise.

He’s shown that enthusiasm during this offseason – and it’s not just been on the practice field at Halas Hall.

Nagy was at Wrigley Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday as the Cubs hosted the Reds on a warm afternoon. But it was the coach that was bringing the heat.

The coach went to the mound and threw a 68 MPH fastball into the glove of reliever Randy Rosario, getting the crowd fired up for what would eventually be a Cubs’ victory.

But this is not the first time the coach has made some headlines for a first pitch. In fact, Nagy did nearly the same thing on the south side, and maybe threw a bit faster.

In other news, Matt Nagy throws straight 🔥! Cc: @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/7kyaRYRCjx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2019

On July 3rd, Nagy threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox-Tigers game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Like at the Cubs game, the coach brought the heat on his pitch to reliever Aaron Bummer, who complimented the coach on his effort.

Naturally, Bears’ fans hope the coach brings the heat to his opponents when the 2019 season begins on September 5th. But he’s certainly done that in another sport during this summer.