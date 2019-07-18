Barack Obama surprised interns at his Youth Job Corps program in Chicago

CHICAGO — Former U.S. President Barack Obama surprised a group of interns at his Youth Job Corps program in Chicago to talk about their futures.

I have a good feeling about these Chicago @UrbanAlliance interns. Thanks for letting me spend yesterday afternoon with you—you’re going to go on to do incredible things and make many people proud. In fact, you already have. pic.twitter.com/ZjzFQmBQqm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2019

The 13 students thought they were going to talk about job training experiences with a company member, but when the former president walked in Tuesday, they were in shock.

The students are recent high school graduates, so Obama asked the students if they were excited to go out into the world and for their plans for the future.

Obama said the goal of the program is for these students to see opportunities that are available to them and how the communities the students are from want the students to be involved.

He told the students that they are role models for people their age and how he hopes the program has given the students the confidence they need to succeed in life.

The interns even were able to take a group photo with Obama.