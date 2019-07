× 5 hurt after Lake Michigan boat crash

CHICAGO — Five people were injured after a powerboat crashed into a break wall on Lake Michigan.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Queen’s Landing near Buckingham Fountain.

Authorities say the 25-foot boat may been been speeding.

Initial report said two of the boaters were in critical condition, but now Chicago police said all of the injuries are non-life threatening.

