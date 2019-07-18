1 injured after roller coaster malfunction at suburban carnival

Posted 8:09 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50PM, July 18, 2019

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — One woman is injured after a malfunction on a small roller coaster ride at a Chicago suburban carnival Thursday night.

The accident happened at a Plainfield Fest during a private event for individuals with special needs around 6 p.m.

The Iron Dragon Carnival ride had a broken track causing the rear car off the track, police said.

Officials said a woman fell from the ride.

Plainfield Fire Department transported the woman for minor injuries.

The ride has been removed from operation.

Illinois State Labor officials are investigating the incident.

 

