1 injured after roller coaster malfunction at suburban carnival
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — One woman is injured after a malfunction on a small roller coaster ride at a Chicago suburban carnival Thursday night.
The accident happened at a Plainfield Fest during a private event for individuals with special needs around 6 p.m.
The Iron Dragon Carnival ride had a broken track causing the rear car off the track, police said.
Officials said a woman fell from the ride.
Plainfield Fire Department transported the woman for minor injuries.
The ride has been removed from operation.
Illinois State Labor officials are investigating the incident.