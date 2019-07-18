1 child injured after two suburban carnival rides collide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A young boy is injured after two rides at a Chicago suburban carnival collided Thursday night.

The accident happened at the Saint Christopher Fiesta in south suburban Midlothian.

The Freak Out and Pharoah's Fury rides collided during a test around 6 p.m.

No one was on either of the rides, but debris from the rides hit a 6-year-old boy who was standing nearby.

The rides had both been inspected on May 17, 2019 and were operating under current-year permits.

The carnival is operated by Alpine Amusement Company, which is based in Naperville.

The company had no comment.

Illinois State Labor officials are investigating the incident.

There's no word on the condition of the boy.