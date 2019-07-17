× White Sox update condition of Jimenez

KANSAS CITY – Prior to tonight’s game at Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with right ulnar nerve contusion, purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from Class AAA Charlotte and outrighted right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya to Charlotte.

Jiménez, 23, suffered the injury in the first inning of last night’s loss to the Royals. He is batting .244 (59-242) with 17 home runs, 39 RBI and 36 runs scored over 67 games this season. His 17 homers lead all American League rookies.