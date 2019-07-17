U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matthew Eads grilled up some delicious summer cuisine!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From U.S. Marine to gourmet griller, Matthew Eads showed off his grilling skills this morning at WGN. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran grilled up some flank steak topped with chimichurri sauce as he discussed his new cooking book "GRILL SEEKER: Basic Training for Everyday Grilling." The book show's readers that gourmet grilling doesn’t have to be just a weekend activity. With Matt’s tips and tricks, you can craft amazing meals and create amazing memories for family and friends every night of the week.

For more information about Matthew Eads and his book "GRILL SEEKER: Basic Training for Everyday Grilling" visit www.amazon.com/ and www.grillseeker.com/.