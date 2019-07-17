Sterigenics to reopen in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — Sterigenics has reached an agreement with the state of Illinois to reopen its Willowbrook medical device sterilization plant.

The deal resolves all of the lawsuits between the state and its agencies and Sterigenics.

The plant was closed in February because of excessive emissions of ethylene oxide, a carcinogen.

The state then passed a new law regulating discharge of the gas.

Sterigenics will install additional emissions capture and control equipment and will pay $300,000 for community projects to benefit the environment and local community.