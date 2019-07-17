× Several central air conditioning units stolen

(CHICAGO, IL) Just as most of the country braces for some of the hottest days of the year, thieves are targeting air conditioners.

CPD’s 2nd district issued an alert after they say three people stole five central air conditioning units in the last several weeks.

Heat indices are expected to be in the 100’s soon, so those units would be needed constantly.

But over the past month thieves have taken units from the 500 block of east 42nd street, the 4200 block of south Vincennes, the 4600 block of South St. Lawerence, the 600 block of east 42nd street, and the 4100 block of south calumet.

Most of them were taken during daytime hours.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects. They only say it was three males.