Rapper Drake to open Gold Coast clothing store

Posted 8:37 PM, July 17, 2019, by

Executive Producer US rapper Drake attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series "Euphoria" at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Rapper Drake is set to open a store in the city’s  Gold Coast this summer.

The brand, October’s Very Own, OVO, is set to open a 1,150-square-foot clothing and accessory store in No. 9 Walton, according to the Chicago Tribune.

OVO will be joining Walton Street Kitchen + Bar and Indochino on the ground floor.

Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham, his manager Oliver El-Khatib, and producer Noah James “40” Shebib are the owners of the clothing company.

OVO has seven other locations — Los Angeles, New York, London and four in Canada.

