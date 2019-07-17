× Rapper Drake to open Gold Coast clothing store

CHICAGO — Rapper Drake is set to open a store in the city’s Gold Coast this summer.

The brand, October’s Very Own, OVO, is set to open a 1,150-square-foot clothing and accessory store in No. 9 Walton, according to the Chicago Tribune.

OVO will be joining Walton Street Kitchen + Bar and Indochino on the ground floor.

Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham, his manager Oliver El-Khatib, and producer Noah James “40” Shebib are the owners of the clothing company.

OVO has seven other locations — Los Angeles, New York, London and four in Canada.