Oppressive heat/humidity to ride strong SSW winds into Chicago once a.m. t-storms exit; strong winds provide no cooling when temps are in 90s; city’s nighttime heat retention means low temps stay in 80s next 2 nights; relief due Monday
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
-
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far
-
Summer Saturday: Warmest temps so far this year arrive in time for the weekend
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Springtime warmth to fade ahead of next storm
-
-
Gusty “SW” winds help boost temps to more seasonable levels Friday; new weather system this weekend threatens another round of potentially thundery downpours, especially late Sat.
-
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
-
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
-
-
Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed