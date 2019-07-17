× Off-duty CPD officer indicted in crash that killed woman

CHICAGO — A grand jury has indicted a Chicago police officer in a deadly South Side crash.

Terrance Finley, 24, was off-duty last month, when he crashed into Tony’s Philly Steak in the 1700 block of West 87th Street.

Marquita Reed, 34, was sitting at a table inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, and was pinned under the car. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Finley told first responders he hit the restaurant after swerving to avoid a car that cut him off. Police said he had blood alcohol content of .083, according to police. That’s just over the legal limit of .08.

Prosecutors said he was driving over 70 miles an hour down 87th Street just before the crash happened.

Finley is charged with DUI and reckless homicide and has been put on desk duty.

Hi next court date is July 23.