Late rally can't save the White Sox from another loss to the Royals

KANSAS CITY – At last, the offense arrived. Unfortunately, it was too late to save another rough game in the second half for the White Sox.

While the score showed just a two-run defeat for Rick Renteria’s team, it wasn’t until the final innings that the team got things going behind some new names to the roster.

Yet despite homers from Ryan Goins, who was called up on Wednesday, and AJ Reed, who was signed this past week, the White Sox couldn’t overcome a six-run deficit in a 7-5 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Two first inning runs along with four in the fifth, all which were charged to starter Ivan Nova, were too much for the visitors to overcome. Because of that, the White Sox have now lost six straight games to open the second half of the season as they now sit eight games under-.500 for the season.