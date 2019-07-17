Larry Falivena talks about his journey with ALS and visiting all 30 MLB ballparks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Larry Falivena, a husband and father of two, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Larry decided to make the most of his time. He's spending this summer with his family, visiting all 30 major league ballparks to raise awareness for ALS.

He recently sat down with WGN Morning News en route to Wrigley Field, the 15th ballpark on his list. He talked about his story, the search for an ALS cure and the connection with Lou Gehrig. This year is the 80th anniversary of Gehrig's famous "Luckiest man on the face of the earth" speech two month after retiring.

You can visit http://www.challengelarry.org to donate and support the fight against ALS.