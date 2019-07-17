Impractical Jokers Joe Gatto talks upcoming tour!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Impractical Jokers very own Joe Gatto was at WGN this morning discussing "The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour." The tour will include Gatto and his comedy troupe The Tenderloins, special guest Kyle Kinane, Jessica Kirson, and Pat McGann. The tour will take place at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 10th at 7:00 p.m. For more information about where to purchase tickets visit concerts1.livenation.com/event/0400562BB0792610 or viewers can also get a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Impractical Jokers tour by visiting wgntv.com/contests to enter.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

19100 Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Saturday, August 10th at 7:00 PM