Dear Tom,

If this week is a heat wave, then what was the summer of 1934?



Thanks,

William Drezdzon

Dear William,

Heat waves, like hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards can be ranked by their varying intensities, and while our current heat wave will prove challenging, it won’t hold a candle to the city’s July 18-25, 1934 heat wave which has been dubbed, “The week Chicago fried”. While the city’s official temperatures, then taken near the lake at the University of Chicago, featured an impressive eight day run of 90-degree plus readings that included highs of 101 and 105, temperatures measured further inland at Midway Airport, delivered unprecedented heat, with six days of triple-digit highs and two days of 99. On July 21, 23 and 24, Midway recorded the city’s highest-ever temperatures of 108, 109 and 107 respectively.