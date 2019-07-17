Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
..A PERIOD OF DANGEROUS HEAT
EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS
AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
.A multiple day episode of dangerous
heat is expected later this week
centered on Friday into the start of
the weekend. This heat will expand
into the area Thursday afternoon and
persist through Friday and into Saturday.
There is a potential for showers and
thunderstorms Thursday morning that may keep Thursday cooler than
forecast, but confidence is increasing in dangerous heat arriving
by Friday. Additionally, there will be little relief from the heat
overnight Thursday and Friday. The urban heat island core of
Chicago is most susceptible to night time temperatures that do not
cool significantly, limiting the amount of relief that can occur
at night. Clouds could cut back temps a little across northernmost
counties (Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake and Ogle Counties Saturday,
so those counties are under a Heat Advisory through Friday.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive
Heat Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Saturday evening.
* HIGH TEMPERATURES...Peaking in the 90s each day, with Friday and
Saturday potentially in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
* MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...Peaking 102 to 112 each day.
* LOW TEMPERATURES...Lows only in the upper 70s to near 80 on
Thursday and Friday nights will offer little to no relief from
the heat.
* IMPACTS...The cumulative effects of temperatures and heat
index values this high could lead to heat related illnesses
with prolonged exposure. Those without air conditioning,
elderly, small children, and pets are especially susceptible.
Plan ahead. Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid
outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak
heating times of the day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot
temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and
high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in
which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay
in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up
on relatives and neighbors.
The extended duration of heat, combined with nearly full
sunshine, and oppressive warmth even at night will lead to
potentially hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly
and those with pre-existing health conditions. Residents of the
city of Chicago can call 3...1...1...to request well being checks
for elderly friends or family members, or for information on
finding the nearest cooling center.