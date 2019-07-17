Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday through Saturday

Dangerous heat is coming to the Chicago area.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from noon Thursday until late Saturday.

Counties include Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Will in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The National Weather Service reports, “a multiple-day episode of dangerous heat is expected Thursday through Saturday” and should “peak in intensity on Friday.“

There will be little relief from the heat overnight on Thursday and Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Thu 12PM-Fri 11PM for the orange highlighted counties. Hi temps 92-98 expected w/ peak heat indices 105-110. Temps & high heat index values could lead to heat related illnesses with prolonged exposure. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/3RrnKFSrPE — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) July 17, 2019

The high temperature is expected to be between 92 degrees and 98 degrees with the hottest conditions on Friday. Max heat indices could peak between 104 degrees and 114 degrees.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for northernmost counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois.

