Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday through Saturday

Posted 3:31 PM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, July 17, 2019

Dangerous heat is coming to the Chicago area.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from noon Thursday until late Saturday.

Counties include Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Will in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The National Weather Service reports, “a multiple-day episode of dangerous  heat is expected Thursday through Saturday” and should “peak in intensity on Friday.“

There will be little relief from the heat overnight on Thursday and Friday.

 

The high temperature is expected to be between 92 degrees and 98 degrees with the hottest conditions on Friday. Max heat indices could peak between 104 degrees and 114 degrees.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for northernmost counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather.

 

 

 

 

