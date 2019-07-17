Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday

After a band of showers and thunderstorms moves through our area Thursday morning, winds will pick up out of the southwest pushing hot, humid air into our area that will continue through Friday into Saturday. The Chicago National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect from noon Thursday until Saturday evening.

Highs Thursday will reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat indexes well over 100 degrees. Dangerous heat will peak Friday with afternoon readings reaching a record high of 101 degrees and heat indexes that could approach 115 degrees. Saturday clouds will increase from the north but probably not affect Chicago temps until later in the afternoon, so highs are still forecast to reach the 100 degree mark.

This Heat Episode is Life Threatening. During the upcoming period, night-time temps may fail to drop below 80 degrees, not allowing a break in the intensive heat and that is what makes this Heat Episode so Dangerous. To survive individuals must have an air conditioned break in this time frame, so look in on those most vulnerable and get them to a cooling area if needed.