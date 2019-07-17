Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Noon Thursday until late Saturday for the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
...A PERIOD OF DANGEROUS HEAT
EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS
AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
.A multiple day episode of dangerous
heat is expected Thursday through
Saturday. There is a potential for
showers and thunderstorms Thursday
morning that may keep Thursday cooler
than forecast, especially in the morning.
However confidence is increasing that dangerous heat will arrive
later Thursday afternoon and peak in intensity on Friday.
Additionally, there will be little relief from the heat overnight
Thursday and Friday.
The urban heat island core of Chicago is most susceptible to
night time temperatures that do not cool significantly, limiting
the amount of relief that can occur at night.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive
Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for northernmost
counties (Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties where some
cloudiness may hold temperatures down a little Saturday.
* HIGH TEMPERATURE....92 to 98 degrees with the hottest
conditions on Friday.
* MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...Peaking 104 to 114 degrees. Note if in
the sun for an extended time, heat indices could be 5 to 15-degrees
warmer.
* IMPACTS...The cumulative effects of temperatures and heat
index values this high could lead to heat related illnesses
with prolonged exposure. Those without air conditioning,
elderly, small children, and pets are especially susceptible.
Plan ahead. Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid
outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak
heating times of the day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous
situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...
and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.