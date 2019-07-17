Chance the Rapper reacts to Humboldt Park alligator’s nickname ‘Chance the Snapper’

CHICAGO — The alligator in Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon that avoided capture until recently earned a few nicknames this past week, but none were more popular than “Chance the Snapper.”

Chance the Rapper finally commented on the Chicago gator named for him on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night. Fallon asked if Chance had anything to say for the gator.

“Keep your head up,” Chance said. “They got you locked down. They can have your body but they can’t have your mind.”

The alligator was captured Tuesday after a gator expert from Florida was brought in. Frank Robb has been celebrated by the city for his efforts, including throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field and turning on the water at Buckingham Fountain.