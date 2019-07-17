Billy Garrett Jr discusses the upcoming SCDAI fundraiser on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - From Morgan Park High School to DePaul, the G-League to the NBA, there is one constant challenge for Billy Garrett Jr.

The guard has been dealing with sickle cell disease as he's made his way through a number of levels of basketball, managing the complications to find success.

Now he's working with Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois to raise awareness, and this weekend he'll be helping with the organization's 45th annual Walk/Job/Run/Bike fundraiser Saturday at 39th and the Lakefront.

To promote the event, Billy appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the event, his battled with the disease, along with his end of season call-up to the Knicks with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.

To learn more about Saturday's SCDAI event, click here.