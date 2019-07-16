White Sox star Eloy Jimenez leaves game after collision in outfield

KANSAS CITY – The White Sox second half couldn’t be going much worse.

The South Siders are riding a four-game losing streak into Kansas City and now have to hope their rising star won’t be down very long.

Eloy Jimenez exited the game in the bottom of the first inning after colliding with Charlie Tilson in the outfield.

Not good. Eloy is leaving the game after this collision. pic.twitter.com/2OdpstYekG — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 17, 2019

Jimenez was running down a fly ball in the left field gap when it happened. He immediately went down, grabbing his arm in pain before team doctors could make their way to the warning track.

This isn’t the first time Jimenez has had a scare on defense. In April, he jammed his leg into the wall at Guaranteed Rate Field trying to rob a home run.

Jimenez ended up missing 21 games on the injured list.

He had to be helped off the field that night. Jimenez left under his own power Tuesday. White Sox say he is dealing with right elbow soreness. Another update is expected later.