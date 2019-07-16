WGN-TV to air two 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame specials

CHICAGO—July 15, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air two half-hour specials honoring Chicago White Sox designated hitter Harold Baines and Chicago Cubs pitcher Lee Smith’s inductions into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. WGN’s Dan Roan will hostboth tributes. “Harold Baines: A Hall of Fame Tribute” will air on Saturday, July 20 at 4:30pm before the White Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays game on WGN-TV. “Lee Smith: A Hall of Fame Tribute” will air on Sunday, July 21 at 12:30pm before the Cubs vs. San Diego Padres game on WGN-TV. The tributes include one-on-one interviews, career highlights, and 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend activities in Cooperstown, New York.

Harold Baines played for the White Sox in three different stints: 1980-1989, 1996-1997 and 2000-2001. In 1989, Baines famously had his jersey retired by the White Sox – while still an active player – after being traded to the Texas Rangers midway through the season. Baines returned to the White Sox in 2004 until 2015 as a coach and was part of the 2005 World Series coaching staff. Check out a highlighthere.

Lee Smith pitched for the Cubs from 1980-1987, famously as their closer. Smith recorded 30 saves as a closer in four consecutive seasons from 1984-1987 and finished his Cubs career as the club’s leader in saves with 180, a record he still holds today. Smith ended his career with 478 total saves, one of only 29 relief pitchers in Major League Baseball to ever reach the 300-save mark. Check out a highlight here.

Approximately 2% of Major League Baseball Players make it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, a nonprofit committed to preserving the history of America’s pastime and celebrating the legendary players, managers, umpires and executives who have made the game a fan favorite for more than a century. The induction ceremonies take place annually in mid-July.

