Radio hosts Maze Jackson and Joe Walsh take on President Donald Trump’s tweets

Host of the "Uncomfortable Conversations" podcast Maze Jackson and Joe Walsh discuss recent tweets from President Donald Trump targeting Democratic Congresswomen, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, calling them “anti-Israel” and “anti-USA,” and “pro-terrorist.”

Maze Jackson believes that the tweet was despicable and that President Trump is lumping people of color together. Joe Walsh stated on his conservative talk show "this is the first time he ever heard of Trump supporters being disappointed."

For more information about the podcast "Uncomfortable Conversations", visit 560theanswer.com/content/all/uncomfortable-conversations or wvon.com