Planned Parenthood will reject federal funding, not comply with Trump administration referral rule

CHICAGO —Planned Parenthood says it won’t comply with a Trump administration rule that bars taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

On Monday, the Trump administration said taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must stop referring women for abortions immediately. The administration declared it will begin enforcing a new regulation hailed by religious conservatives and denounced by medical organizations and women’s rights groups.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois was set to receive $3.5 million between now and April of 2022. They said the Trump administration’s new rules gags doctors.

“It forces them give their patients their full information about their medical care as a violation of medical ethics,” Planned Parenthood of Illinois spokesperson Julie Lynn said. “Planned Parenthood will not comply with the gag rule. To make the best decisions about their lives.”

Known as Title X, the family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually through independent clinics, many operated by Planned Parenthood affiliates, which serve about 40 percent of all clients. The program provides about $260 million a year in grants to clinics.

The family planning rule is part of a series of Trump administration efforts to remake government policy on reproductive health. Other regulations tangled up in court would allow employers to opt-out of offering free birth control to women workers on the basis of religious or moral objections, and grant health care professionals wider leeway to opt-out of procedures that offend their religious or moral scruples.

Abortion is a legal medical procedure, but federal laws prohibit the use of taxpayer funds to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman.

Under the administration’s rule, clinic staff would still be permitted to discuss abortion with clients, along with other options. However, that would no longer be required.

The American Medical Association is among the professional groups opposed to the administration’s policy, saying it could affect low-income women’s access to basic medical care, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. By law, the family planning program does not pay for abortions.

Religious conservatives see the regulation as a means to end what they call an indirect taxpayer subsidy of abortion providers.

Abortion opponents welcomed the administration’s move. “Ending the connection between abortion and family planning is a victory for common-sense health care,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, said in a statement.