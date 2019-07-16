Man fatally shot on front porch of Far South Side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot while standing on the front porch of a home on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as a birthday party was underway near 115th and South Carpenter in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

It is unclear if the shooting and birthday party are linked.

Police said a 26-year-old man was standing on the porch of a home on the 1000 block of West 115th when a gunman opened fire from across the street. The man was hit multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police have not released a description of the gunman. No one is in custody.

Police said the man killed is not known to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.