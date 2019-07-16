Lunchbreak: Tiger’s Milk-Trout Ceviche

Posted 12:45 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, July 16, 2019

Chef Andres Farias

Terrace 16

401 N. Wabash Ave. Chicago, IL 60611

312-588-8030

Event:

16 on the 16th

July 16, 2019

Mention 16 on the 16th at Terrace 16 and receive a specialty hidden menu dessert item for free.

Recipe:

Fish of choice

Tigers milk

Lime Juice- 4 cups

Golden Trout- 10 oz

Scallop Stock- 2 cups

Yellow Onion- (rough chop) 1 each

Garlic Cloves- 6 each

Celery Stalks- (rough chop) 4 each

Ginger- (Finely chopped) 0.25 cup

Cilantro Stems- 1 Tblsp

Sambal- 3 tsp

Salt- 5 tsp

Ice Cubes- 0.75 cup

Directions:
Mix all ingredients except for salt and ice cubes in the vitamix or blender
Puree on high for 2 mins
Add salt and ice cubes and puree for another 2 mins
Strain, Label and Store
Can be used up to 2 days

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.