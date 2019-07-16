Lunchbreak: Tiger’s Milk-Trout Ceviche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Andres Farias

Terrace 16

401 N. Wabash Ave. Chicago, IL 60611

312-588-8030

Event:

16 on the 16th

July 16, 2019

Mention 16 on the 16th at Terrace 16 and receive a specialty hidden menu dessert item for free.

Recipe:

Fish of choice

Tigers milk

Lime Juice- 4 cups

Golden Trout- 10 oz

Scallop Stock- 2 cups

Yellow Onion- (rough chop) 1 each

Garlic Cloves- 6 each

Celery Stalks- (rough chop) 4 each

Ginger- (Finely chopped) 0.25 cup

Cilantro Stems- 1 Tblsp

Sambal- 3 tsp

Salt- 5 tsp

Ice Cubes- 0.75 cup

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except for salt and ice cubes in the vitamix or blender

Puree on high for 2 mins

Add salt and ice cubes and puree for another 2 mins

Strain, Label and Store

Can be used up to 2 days