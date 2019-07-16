Lunchbreak: Tiger’s Milk-Trout Ceviche

Chef Andres Farias
401 N. Wabash Ave. Chicago, IL 60611
312-588-8030
Event:
16 on the 16th
July 16, 2019
Mention 16 on the 16th at Terrace 16 and receive a specialty hidden menu dessert item for free.
Recipe:
Fish of choice
Tigers milk
Lime Juice- 4 cups
Golden Trout- 10 oz
Scallop Stock- 2 cups
Yellow Onion- (rough chop) 1 each
Garlic Cloves- 6 each
Celery Stalks- (rough chop) 4 each
Ginger- (Finely chopped) 0.25 cup
Cilantro Stems- 1 Tblsp
Sambal- 3 tsp
Salt- 5 tsp
Ice Cubes- 0.75 cup
Directions:
Mix all ingredients except for salt and ice cubes in the vitamix or blender
Puree on high for 2 mins
Add salt and ice cubes and puree for another 2 mins
Strain, Label and Store
Can be used up to 2 days