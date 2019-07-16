It’s a boy! Shedd welcomes new beluga calf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's a boy! The Shedd Aquarium introduced its new baby beluga Tuesday.

The beluga calf was born on July 3 to Mauyak, a 38-year-old beluga whale. Animal care staff members estimate the calf to be approximately 5-feet long and weigh about 150 pounds.

This is Mauyak's third successful calf birth.

Less than 24 hours after birth, the calf surpassed several critical milestones to mark the newborn’s successful development including taking its first breath of air, bonding with mom and nursing.

The calf is growing as expected and mom and calf are now fully viewable by guests in the aquarium’s Secluded Bay habitat.

The baby has not been named yet.