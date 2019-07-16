In studio performance of the iconic song “Memory” from the musical “CATS”

Posted 12:28 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, July 16, 2019

CATS the musical is back in Chicago this summer from July 16- August 4th at the James Nederlander Theatre . Originally created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CATS has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages,  and is now on tour across North America! The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years.  For more information about CATS visit BROADWAYINCHICAGO.COM  OR ustour.catsthemusical.com/tickets/.

CATS
JULY 16 - AUGUST 4
James M. Nederlander Theatre
24 W. Randolph
CHICAGO
BROADWAYINCHICAGO.COM

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.