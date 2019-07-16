In studio performance of the iconic song “Memory” from the musical “CATS”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CATS the musical is back in Chicago this summer from July 16- August 4th at the James Nederlander Theatre . Originally created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CATS has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America! The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. For more information about CATS visit BROADWAYINCHICAGO.COM OR ustour.catsthemusical.com/tickets/.

