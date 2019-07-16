Heat wave coming together—Excessive Heat Watch Thursday afternoon through Saturday; gusty t-storms may sweep the area on the “nose” of the intensely hot air early Thursday; storm suppressing “cap” follows allowing temps to surge

Posted 11:51 PM, July 16, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.