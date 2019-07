Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gospel Artist Gene Moore rocked the WGN studio with his stellar performance, singing his song “Won’t Be Moved,” which is the first single from his second album, "Tunnel Vision." Moore, is a highly respected background singer for superstars artist such as, Israel Houghton, India Arie, and Kirk Franklin.

For information about upcoming performances and music for Gene Moore follow his Twitter and Facebook

Twitter: @_genemoore

Facebook: OfficialGeneMoore