Girl, 6, struck and killed by father’s golf ball at Utah course

OREM, Utah — A girl died Monday after she was hit by her father’s golf ball at a Utah course.

The 6-year-old’s father was about 20 yards away when he teed off, sending the ball straight at the golf cart where his daughter was sitting, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“He mishit the ball,” Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge told Gephardt Daily. “It’s a terrible, tragic accident.”

Police received a call about the injured girl around 10:25. a.m. When they arrived at The Links at Sleepy Ridge, paramedics were already on scene to treat the girl.

An Orem Police spokesman said the girl suffered a head injury in the incident and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. She was then flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City in extremely critical condition.

The girl died around 9 p.m. Monday.

“Sincere condolences go out to the family. We are not investigating this as anything other than an accident,” Colledge said.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the father and daughter.