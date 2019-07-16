Focus on Family: Scleroderma Research Updates

Dr. John Varga, Director of Northwestern Medicine’s Scleroderma Program

Stephanie Gresh, Executive Director of The Greater Chicago Chapter of The Scleroderma Foundation

 www.scleroderma.org/chicago

Event:

22nd Annual Scleroderma Foundation National Patient Education Conference

  • This year’s conference takes place in Chicago from July 19-21

Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma in Aurora, IL

  • Sunday, August 4 at Waubonsie Lake Park, (998 Kautz Rd., Aurora, IL) join the Scleroderma Foundation, patients, families, and supporters this summer to walk with one shared goal – ending scleroderma. Registration is open and teams are encouraged to sign up and fundraise now.
  • Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the kick-off and walk will be at 10 a.m.
