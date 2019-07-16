Focus on Family: Scleroderma Research Updates
Dr. John Varga, Director of Northwestern Medicine’s Scleroderma Program
Stephanie Gresh, Executive Director of The Greater Chicago Chapter of The Scleroderma Foundation
Event:
22nd Annual Scleroderma Foundation National Patient Education Conference
- This year’s conference takes place in Chicago from July 19-21
Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma in Aurora, IL
- Sunday, August 4 at Waubonsie Lake Park, (998 Kautz Rd., Aurora, IL) join the Scleroderma Foundation, patients, families, and supporters this summer to walk with one shared goal – ending scleroderma. Registration is open and teams are encouraged to sign up and fundraise now.
- Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the kick-off and walk will be at 10 a.m.