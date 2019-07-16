× Florida man ‘Alligator Robb’ who caught Humboldt Park gator throws first pitch at Cubs game

CHICAGO — The Florida man who captured the elusive alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game Tuesday.

Frank Robb, also known as “Alligator Robb” threw out the first pitch at Tuesday evening’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

On Wednesday, Robb is expected to flip the switch at Buckingham Fountain.

Eight days after it was first spotted, the reptile was captured overnight less than 24 hours after the city hired the expert from Florida to find it.

“I think we had taken eight loops around the lagoon and surrounding areas before we finally saw him, but once we were able to see him, it was one cast, one cast and done,” Robb said at a Tuesday news conference

The 4-foot alligator was hiding in the lily pads when he was captured, and Animal Care and Control said closing the park was key to tracking down the reptile.