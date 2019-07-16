Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Chicago/Cook County Thursday afternoon through Friday into Saturday afternoon
...Dangerous Heat Potential Later
This Week with Excessive Heat
Watch in Effect for Chicago...
.A multiple day episode of heat,
potentially dangerous, is likely
later this week centered on Friday
into the start of the weekend.
This heat will expand into the area Thursday afternoon and
persist through Friday and into Saturday. There is potential for
showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning that may keep Thursday
cooler than forecast, but confidence is increasing in dangerous
heat arriving by Friday as well as Thursday and Friday nights
having little to no relief. The urban heat island core of
Chicago is most susceptible to night time temperatures that do not
cool significantly, limiting the amount of relief that can occur
at night.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive
Heat Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Saturday evening.
* HIGH TEMPERATURES...Peaking in the 90s each day, with Friday
and Saturday potentially in the upper 90s.
* MAXIMUM HEAT INDICES...Peaking 100 to 108 each day.
* LOW TEMPERATURES...Lows only around 80 in the city of Chicago
on Thursday and Friday nights will offer little to no relief
from the heat.
* IMPACTS...The cumulative effects of temperatures and heat index
values this high could lead to heat related illnesses with
prolonged exposure. Those without air conditioning, elderly,
small children, and pets are especially susceptible. Plan ahead.
Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor
activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating
times of the day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot
temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and
high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in
which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay
in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up
on relatives and neighbors.
The extended duration of heat, combined with nearly full
sunshine, and oppressive warmth even at night will lead to
potentially hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly and
those with pre-existing health conditions. Residents of the city
of Chicago can call 3...1...1...to request well being checks for
elderly friends or family members, or for information on finding
the nearest cooling center.