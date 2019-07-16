Emmy Award winner Renee Taylor talks “My Life on a Diet”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emmy Award winning writer and actress Renee Taylor, reminisces about her old Hollywood friends and discusses new show "My Life on a Diet." In “My Life on a Diet,” Taylor, discusses how she used to think that if she ate like a star, she’d just might look and live like one. She dishes out weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, and Elizabeth Taylor. The show created and directed by Taylor and late husband Joseph Bologna, it showcases Taylor's highs and lows on and off the scale. This comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

My Life on a Diet

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

(847) 679-9501

http://www.northshorecenter.org/