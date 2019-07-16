× Convicted murder Christensen’s sentencing hearing ending soon

(PEORIA, IL) The jury that convicted murderer Brendt Christensen is getting its instructions for sentencing.

Last month, this same jury convicted Christensen of the kidnapping and murder of Yingying Zhang.

After closing arguments on Wednesday, the jury will get to decide if he will get the death penalty or a life sentence.

Jurors will have to reach an unanimous decision for the death penalty.

Prosecutors are arguing that Christensen lacks remorse after abducting Zhang, torturing her at his apartment, and then killing her.

The defense has called on relatives to describe him as a troubled man dealing with depression, anxiety, and other problems.

Christensen declined to take the stand to help spare his life.