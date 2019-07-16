Comedian, actor, and podcast host Marc Maron talks Sword Trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian, actor, and podcast host, Marc Maron was in studio this morning discussing his new film "Sword Trust." The film opening this Friday, follows the journey of a pawnshop owner played by Maron and his employees in Alabama. When the employees tried hawking a Civil War-era sword inherited from one of their deceased grandfathers, he tries to get the better of them. The sword, however, comes with a convoluted report from the employee's grandfather claiming that the South actually won the war.

The film opens Friday, July 19.

SWORD OF TRUST

SCREENING AND Q & A

TONIGHT, 7

MUSIC BOX THEATRE

3733 N. SOUTHPORT

MUSICBOXTHEATRE.COM

OPENS AT THE MUSIC BOX JULY 19