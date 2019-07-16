Comedian, actor, and podcast host Marc Maron talks “Sword of Trust”

Posted 7:58 AM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, July 16, 2019

Comedian, actor, and podcast host, Marc Maron was in studio this morning discussing his new film "Sword of Trust." The film opening this Friday, follows the journey of a pawnshop owner played by Maron and his employees in Alabama. When the employees tried hawking a Civil War-era sword inherited from one of their deceased grandfathers, he tries to get the better of them. The sword, however, comes with a convoluted report from the employee's grandfather claiming that the South actually won the war.

The film opens Friday, July 19.

SWORD OF TRUST
SCREENING AND Q & A
TONIGHT, 7
MUSIC BOX THEATRE
3733 N. SOUTHPORT
MUSICBOXTHEATRE.COM
OPENS AT THE MUSIC BOX JULY 19

