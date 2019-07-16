Chicago under an excessive heat watch Thursday-Saturday

Chicago is under an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday through Saturday with daily high temperatures close to the 100 degree mark and heat indices in the very dangerous 105-115 degree range. Minimum temperatures Thursday and Friday night will likely not fall below the 80 degrees in many areas, denying relief from the daytime heat. This could mean a life or death situation for those susceptible to heat, the very young and elderly, unless they are able to get air conditioning relief.

Before the heat hits, it will become increasing warm and humid Wednesday with a warm front moving through our area from the west on the leading edge of the hot air triggering a band of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As the front pulls away to the east, the heat will ride gusty southwest winds into our area.