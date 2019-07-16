CEO of the Chicago Defender Charities Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, on the legacy of the Chicago Defender Newspaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Defender has recently printed it's last publication. CEO of the Chicago Defender Charities Myiti Sengstacke- Rice, E.D. discusses the amazing legacy of the Chicago Defender Newspaper. The Chicago Defender, which was founded and published by her great uncle, Robert Sengstacke Abbott in 1945. He believed that, "If you take care of the people, the people will take care of you." During the interview Sengstacke- Rice, E.D. mentioned how the Bud Billiken Parade was very dear to her family. Her family has helped produce the family oriented parade for 90 years this year. They consider the Bud Billiken a movement and important to the people of Chicago. The 90th Bud Billiken Parade will take place Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Bud Billiken Parade

Saturday, August 10th, 2019

10:00 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

Through Bronzeville into Washington Park