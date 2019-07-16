Bears host flag football tournament for 200 Special Olympics athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Bears opened up Halas Hall for a flag football tournament for Special Olympics on Saturday.

Around 200 Special Olympics athletes were able to participate and get some pointers from some Chicago Bears athletes.

The @ChicagoBears loved hosting the 2019 @SO_Illinois Flag Football Tournament brought to you by @united. Thank you to all the volunteers & players who made it possible! #LetsPlayFootball #BearsHuddlefor100 pic.twitter.com/wOZDBL4U3Y — Chicago Bears (@BearsOutreach) July 15, 2019

Some of the athletes to who participated include Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniew, who had a meet and greet to sign shirts, and Rookie Running Back David Montgomery, who was playing catch with the athletes.

"I was one of those kids, back in the day that you know looked up to guys that were in the NFL and guys that were in the Bears as well, " Montgomery said. "To be able to have the platform that I have I just am sure to take advantage of it and enjoy every moment of it."